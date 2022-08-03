Mamata to attend Niti Aayog meeting to be chaired by PM Modi

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: After skipping last year’s Niti Aayog meeting, held virtually, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the event to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7 in New Delhi.

Mamata will be meeting Modi at a time when one of her cabinet ministers, Partha Chatterjee, is in ED custody for his alleged involvement in the school recruitment scam.

The chief minister is expected to visit Delhi before the scheduled event to hold meetings with opposition parties. She did not attend the event last year saying it led to no positive impact for the states. The Niti Ayog meeting between Modi and the Chief Ministers is being held at a time when non-BJP ruled states have accused the Centre of non-payment of GST dues and flouting federal norms.

The meeting is due a day after the vice presidential election in which NDA’s candidate is former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition candidate is Margaret Alva. Breaking ranks with opposition, the Trinamool Congress has said it will abstain from voting, alleging the TMC was not kept in the loop over Alva’s selection.

“The CM may also take up the ‘economic blockade which the Centre has imposed’ by not clearing the fund meant for the 100-day national rural job scheme. She has written to the PM many times requesting him to clear the dues, but the Centre has not yet responded,’’ said an official.

Political experts say Mamata will talk to Opposition leaders on the need for unity in the Lok Sabha poll. “After deciding to abstain from voting in vice presidential elections, it is to be seen whether Mamata rebuilds bridges with the Congress and a few other opposition leaders,’’ said an analyst. “Mamata’s decision to attend the meeting is significant in the backdrop of Partha’s arrest,’’ said a TMC leader.

