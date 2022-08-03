Home Nation

Mamata to attend Niti Aayog meeting to be chaired by PM Modi

The CM is expected to visit Delhi before the scheduled event to hold meetings with opposition parties.
She did not attend the event last year saying it led to no positive impact for the states.

Published: 03rd August 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: After skipping last year’s Niti Aayog meeting, held virtually, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the event to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7 in New Delhi.

Mamata will be meeting Modi at a time when one of her cabinet ministers, Partha Chatterjee, is in ED custody for his alleged involvement in the school recruitment scam.

The chief minister is expected to visit Delhi before the scheduled event to hold meetings with opposition parties. She did not attend the event last year saying it led to no positive impact for the states. The Niti Ayog meeting between Modi and the Chief Ministers is being held at a time when non-BJP ruled states have accused the Centre of non-payment of GST dues and flouting federal norms.

The meeting is due a day after the vice presidential election in which NDA’s candidate is former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition candidate is Margaret Alva. Breaking ranks with opposition, the Trinamool Congress has said it will abstain from voting, alleging the TMC was not kept in the loop over Alva’s selection.

“The CM may also take up the ‘economic blockade which the Centre has imposed’ by not clearing the fund meant for the 100-day national rural job scheme. She has written to the PM many times requesting him to clear the dues, but the Centre has not yet responded,’’ said an official.

Political experts say Mamata will talk to Opposition leaders on the need for unity in the Lok Sabha poll. “After deciding to abstain from voting in vice presidential elections, it is to be seen whether Mamata rebuilds bridges with the Congress and a few other opposition leaders,’’ said an analyst. “Mamata’s decision to attend the meeting is significant in the backdrop of Partha’s arrest,’’ said a TMC leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee PM Modi Niti Aayog meeting
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp