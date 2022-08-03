Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti's new Twitter display pic shows tricolour, old J&K flag

Putting the new display picture, Mehbooba said the flag of Jammu and Kashmir might have been "snatched", but it cannot be erased from the collective conscience of the people.

Published: 03rd August 2022 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday put a new Twitter display picture that shows her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognised flag of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast this Sunday, PM Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Putting the new display picture, Mehbooba said the flag of Jammu and Kashmir might have been "snatched", but it cannot be erased from the collective conscience of the people.

The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by the prime minister during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Sayeed was chief minister of the erstwhile state.

"Changed my dp since a flag is a matter of joy & pride. For us our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but cant erase it from our collective conscience," Mehbooba tweeted.

The Twitter post by the former chief minister also comes two days ahead of the third anniversary of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

With the revocation of the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir flag was also derecognised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti national flag tricolour Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp