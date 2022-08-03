Home Nation

One more arrested by Delhi police in Jahangirpuri violence case

The accused Sanwar Malik, hailing from Haldia in West Bengal, was wanted in the case in which a total of 38 arrests have been made so far, the Delhi Police said.

Published: 03rd August 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a 29-year-old man, who along with his co-accused instigated the locals and pelted stones at police and participants of a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area in April.

The accused Sanwar Malik, hailing from Haldia in West Bengal, was wanted in the case in which a total of 38 arrests have been made so far, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. He was declared a "proclaimed offender" by a Delhi court and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared by the police on his arrest, it said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said that on Tuesday, a secret informer tipped off a police team about Malik's presence in C Block 500 Wali Gali in Jahangirpuri. The informer further said that if he is not apprehended this time, he will flee to Haldia.

"We deployed out team and tried to apprehend Malik, but the accused fled C Block and reached CD Block Jhuggi where he was caught. He tried to escape and the locals also tried to help him by throwing bricks on Head Constable (HC) Nitin. But, even after suffering injury, HC Nitin and HC Naval overpowered the accused and arrested him," the DCP said.

Veer said the interrogation of the accused revealed that on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, he along with other co-accused instigated the public and pelted the "opposite party" and police staff deployed on duty with stones and glass bottles. He fled to West Bengal in a bid to evade his arrest after the violence.

A separate case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Malik and the locals involved in helping him on the complaint of HC Nitin Kumar, police said.

A ragpicker, Malik got involved in crimes like theft and was arrested for the first time in 2016 in an attempt to murder case. He has previous involvements in six criminal cases, they said.

On April 16, communal clashes broke out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri. Nearly 8-9 people, including police personnel, were injured due to firing and stone pelting. A 2,063-page chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch last month against the 37 people arrested in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanuman Jayanti procession delhi West Bengal
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp