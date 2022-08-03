Home Nation

Second chance for those who missed CUET UG in July

Published: 03rd August 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Candidates who missed the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) exam in the first phase in July due to last-minute change of centres and cancellations, will get another chance in the second phase beginning August 4, officials said on Tuesday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the entrance examination, on Tuesday released admit cards for students appearing for the examination on August 4, 5 and 6 on Tuesday. Admit cards for the examinations to be held after August 6 will be issued later.

The testing agency also announced that exams for candidates affected by the flood and having other entrance and competitive examinations during this period had been shifted to August 12, 13 and 14 from August 4, 5 and 6, following various representations Technical problems in the first phase marred the first-ever CUET.

Exams were cancelled in two centres, one in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri and other Punjab’s Pathankot – owing to technical issues. NTA said 19 students who missed the exams in these two centres can now take them. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in by logging in through their registered credentials.

