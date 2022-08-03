Home Nation

Shiv Sena's Pune chief, leader from Hingoli among six held over attack on rebel MLA Samant's car

Mumbai police detained Shiv Sena leader Baban Thorat for allegedly giving a provocative speech in which he had asked the party workers to attack the vehicles of rebel MLAs.

Published: 03rd August 2022 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Eknath Shinde welcoming Uday Samant (R), to the rebel camp, in Guwahati | PTI

By PTI

PUNE/MUMBAI: Police have arrested Shiv Sena's Pune city unit president, its office-bearer from Hingoli and four others in connection with the alleged attack on rebel MLA and former Maharashtra minister Uday Samant's car here, an official said on Wednesday.

While five accused were held from Pune, the Hingoli-based Sena leader - Baban Thorat - was detained from Mumbai and was brought to Pune, where he was placed under arrest.

Thorat is accused of inciting Shiv Sena workers to attack the vehicles of Sena's rebel legislators, police said.

All of them were produced in a local court, which remanded them in police custody till August 6.

A group of unidentified persons had attacked Samant's car at a signal in Katraj area of the city around 9 pm on Tuesday.

A video of a mob trying to surround Samant's vehicle and shouting slogans circulated on social media.

A case had been registered against over 15 persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempt to murder, at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station late Tuesday night.

Samant, one of the 40 Sena MLAs who support Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was here to attend Shinde's programmes in the district, a source close to him had said.

"Shiv Sena's city unit president Sanjay More is among the five persons arrested in connection with the attack on Samant's car," assistant commissioner of police (Swargate division), Sushama Chavan, said.

"We have registered an offence against more than 15 people under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and sections related to rioting," she added.

Mumbai police detained Shiv Sena leader from Hingoli district, Baban Thorat, for allegedly giving a provocative speech in which he had asked the party workers to attack the vehicles of party's rebel MLAs, an official said.

"Mumbai police detained Thorat, who is Hingoli district's 'sampark pramukh' (liaison chief), from his residence in Kalachowki late on Tuesday night, and handed him over to Pune police early on Wednesday," he said.

Saman't close aide had said that a windowpane of the car, in which the former minister was travelling, was damaged in the incident.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's public meeting was held in the vicinity around the same time on Tuesday.

Samant had later told reporters that the attack on his car was done in a pre-meditated manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uday Samant Shiv Sena Shiv Sena rebels Eknath Shinde
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp