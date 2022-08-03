Home Nation

Varun Gandhi for discussing pension, perks of parliamentarians before questioning freebies to public

"With rising prices of gas used for domestic purposes and negligible subsidies, 'Ujjwala chulhas' of the poor are extinguished," he added.

Published: 03rd August 2022 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday said before questioning freebies given to the public, there should be a discussion on the pension and perks of parliamentarians.

Referring to his party leader Sushil Modi's notice in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on "ending the culture of freebies", Gandhi in a tweet said, "Before pointing fingers at the relief given to the public, we should look within.

" He further said, "Why not start the discussion by doing away with all other facilities including pensions for MPs".

In another tweet, Gandhi raised the issue of rising prices of LPG cylinders and said crores of beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme are not able to afford a refill.

"In the last five years, 4.13 crore people could not afford a single refill of LPG, while 7.67 crore refilled it only once.With rising prices of gas used for domestic purposes and negligible subsidies, 'Ujjwala chulhas' of the poor are extinguished," Gandhi said.

"Is this how the promise of 'clean fuel, better life' going to be fulfilled?" 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Gandhi Sushil Modi Rajya Sabha freebies
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp