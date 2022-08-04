Home Nation

Aligarh Muslim University likely to start post-graduate course in Sanatan Dharma 

The Theology department of the university had been teaching Sanatan Dharma for the last 50 years but now the Islamic Studies departments had proposed to start a course in it.

Published: 04th August 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 08:56 AM

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A couple of days after deciding to remove the books of two authors -- Abul Ala Maududi of Pakistan and Sayed Qutb of Egypt --from the syllabus of Islamic Studies department, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to introduce a course in Sanatan Dharma along with other religions in its Islamic Studies department from next academic session.

The university which presently has courses related to Islamic studies will introduce a post-graduate course in comparative religions, sources said.

According to AMU PRO, Umar Salim Peerzada, AMU is an inclusive university with students of all religions, faiths and languages coming to it to seek higher education.

"We have decided to start 'Sanatan dharma studies' course in the department of Islamic studies in MA," the PRO added.

Peerzada also claimed that the Theology department of the university had been teaching Sanatan Dharma for the last 50 years but now the Islamic Studies departments had proposed to start a course in it.

AMU official spokesperson Shafey Kidwai also confirmed that the proposal to start a course in comparative studies of different religions was moved by the chairperson of the Islamic Studies department. To be started from the next academic session, the course would comprise the religious text of Sanatan Dharma and other faiths along with Islamic studies.

Meanwhile,  Islamic Studies department chief Mohammad Ismail claimed that the main intention of the move was to impart quality education of Sanatan Dharma and other faiths like Islamic studies to the students. 

He elaborated by saying that the course would offer lessons on Vedas, Puranas, Upnishads, Ramayana and Bhagwad Geeta along with the teachings of Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism and other religions.

However, Prof Mufti Zahid Ali Khan, former chairman of Theology department which had been teaching Sanatan Dharma for years, felt that instead of starting a course in Islamic Studies Department, it should have a separate department. He claimed that the department of Islamic Studies had nothing to do with the religion unlike Theology department where the religion was taught. In Islamic Studies department, the history of the religion was taught instead of the religion itself, said Prof Khan.

