Home Nation

Centre to launch new anti-TB programme focused on nutrition

One of the main thrust areas of the programme will involve encouraging adopting TB patients so that their nutritional needs are met.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

The nation-wide tuberculosis prevalence survey of Indian Council of Medical Research launched in Odisha.

A van being run as nation-wide tuberculosis prevalence survey of Indian Council of Medical Research. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as tuberculosis, one of the biggest killers, saw a 19 percent increase in 2021, the Centre has now planned to launch a new programme -- Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA) -- that will encourage financial contributions from not only non-governmental organisations (NGOs) but also private sector corporates and the community.

Driven primarily by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the programme, to be formally launched on August 20, is primarily aimed at providing nutritional support to TB patients. One of the main thrust areas of the programme will involve encouraging adopting TB patients so that their nutritional needs are met.

Confirming this to The New Indian Express, National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) Deputy Director General Dr Rajendra Joshi said that the new programme would be an expansion of the Union Health Ministry's focus on TB eradication. The central government implements the NTEP under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM).

"Under this initiative, community support would be ramped up. Anybody -- individuals, NGOs, corporate, organisations and institutions can take care of any one geographical area -- be it a block or district -- and provide TB patients with nutrition support," Dr Joshi said.

Interestingly enough, following the PMO's directives, the Union Health Ministry directly communicated with the governors and not the chief ministers of the states. Health ministry sources said that the governors' offices would work with the respective state health departments to put the new programme in motion.

Recently, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had alluded to launching a new programme to eliminate TB, saying, "If a model is not yielding results, we can follow another."

While the government's financial contribution to a TB patient’s nutrition is a meagre Rs 500 a month under the Nikshay Poshan, the PMTBMBA aims to build an indicative list of nutrition that would include 3.5 kg cereals, 1.5 kg pulses, 1 litre of cooking oil, 1.5 kg of groundnut or milk powder or eggs per patient per month.

"We want commitments for a year from the corporates, NGOs and individuals who wish to adopt TB patients," Joshi said.

Last year was among the worst for TB as a disease and its patients with an alarming spike in the number of infections which was recorded at 21.35 lakh (new and relapsed cases), according to government data. The increase was in excess of 3 lakh cases over the figure in 2020 when the total number of TB patients stood at 18.05 lakh.

The government undertook a pilot project in parts of Uttar Pradesh before finalising the new programme which, Joshi said, will cover all of India in the months to come.

Top Health Ministry sources said that "anti-TB medicines alone won't work. It is necessary to provide nutritious food to the patients. Till now 12 lakh TB patients have been identified this year. They were asked whether they would prefer to be adopted. About 10 lakh accepted besides sharing that they would also like to get vocational training and jobs".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuberculosis
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp