CUET 2022 second phase from Thursday, date clashing with other exams

NEW DELHI: Ahead of CUET-UG 2022 phase second examination from Thursday, many students expressed concerns and anguish over the dates clashing with other competitive examinations and appealed to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the schedule.

Some students on social media also shared that they have been allotted slots in the second phase, even though they have already taken an exam in the first phase in July.

Social media was full of complaints with aspirants urging the NTA to change their Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) exam dates which were clashing with other competitive exams, or to change their exam centre venues as they were far off.

Many also shared that they have received incomplete details like roll numbers and even the exam centre names.

One student tweeted that she had given her exam in the first phase at Delhi University on July 20, but now

her exam has been slotted again in the second phase, and she has been issued an admit card.

Following representations from candidates who had other entrance and competitive examinations during the second phase or who had been affected by floods, NTA had said that such requests had been considered. Their city/date has been changed, the testing agency had said.

But many students flagged the issue that their exams were not rescheduled, despite their requests.

A student tweeted that he had requested NTA to reschedule his exam for August 10, as it was clashing with another competitive exam. Still, he received an email on Wednesday that his exam is slated for August 4.

