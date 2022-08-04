Gujarat: Two netas quit Congress over Mevani's growing stature; to join BJP

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Unhappy with the growing stature of Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani within the Congress, the party’s senior SC leader and former Rajya Sabha member Raju Parmar has announced that he is quitting the party along with former home minister and three-term MLA Naresh Raval. Both are likely to join the BJP.

The prominence being accorded to Mevani by the high command, especially Rahul Gandhi, has unsettled quite a few leaders in the Gujarat Congress. Parmar claimed that Mevani was being promoted despite the fact that he hadn’t done much for the party so far.

Another senior SC leader of the Congress told this newspaper that Mevani was likely to be propped up as the party’s Dalit face nationally. The leader said that Mevani’s association with the party had not yielded any positive results, yet he was made working president, even though he didn’t have any “connection with the grassroots”.

Mevani was elected from Vadgam assembly constituency in 2017 as an ‘Independent’ can didate after the Congress vacated the seat for him.

"I and Raju Parmar have decided to resign from Congress. We will join BJP at a function on August 17. Many of our supporters will also join the BJP on that day," Raval told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Parmar, a prominent Dalit leader in Gujarat Congress, confirmed that he will be leaving the party in the next two days.

He will speak at a joint press conference about future plans, he added.

Raval said he was leaving Congress due to several reasons including betrayal by colleagues.

"I had many bitter experiences in the party in the last ten years. The party now lacks teamwork. Leaders make decisions without any internal discussion and make others feel inferior. I also experienced betrayal," he said.

Congress's support level has gone down drastically compared to 2017 when it had won 77 seats in the 182-member Assembly, he claimed.

He has not demanded a poll ticket from the BJP, Raval added.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are expected to be held in December.

(With PTI Inputs)

