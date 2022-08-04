Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan: MP CM buys national tricolour from women SHG's stall in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As part of efforts to give a fillip to 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh, the state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the Rag Darbari Complex in Bhopal's No. 10 Market on Thursday and took the national tricolour from the stall of rural women self-help group.

"The Prime Minister has given a call to unfurl the tricolour in every home during the Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence. In Madhya Pradesh, we've decided that the tricolour will be hoisted in every house from August 13 to 15. Women of Self-Help Groups are engaged day and night in the supply of the national flags across the state. This National Flag is the debt of the earth on us. I've come here to collect the national flag myself in the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. You also go yourself and take the national flag and hoist the tricolour at your home with enthusiasm and zeal," he said after purchasing the flag and getting receipt for it from the stall put up by the Samarthan SHG of Eintkhedi village of Bhopal district.

"Life may be lost, but the pride of the tricolour should not be lost. In the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan', let us purchase with our hard earned income, the national tricolour and then hoist it at our homes. I also call upon all of you to upload your selfie with the national flag," Chouhan went on to say.

He discussed with the SHG members, including Shikha Meena, Jyoti Vishwakarma, Kausar Jahan, Manju Gadwal, Radha Meena and Krishna Vishwakarma about the SHGs ongoing activities for making the tricolour.

Importantly, the production of flags is being done on a large scale by women of self-help groups in the state.

Along with this, the services of micro, small and medium scale entrepreneurs, tailors, printers etc. have also been taken for the supply of flags. The target is to supply 1.51 crore flags in the state.

Commoners are being encouraged not only to get the national flags and hoist in their houses from August 13-15, but also click selfie with the flag and upload it on Government of India website harghartiranga.com.

All means of communication including social media are also being used for maximum public participation.

