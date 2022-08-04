HC asks for five per cent quota for ex-armymen in UPPSC prelim results

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has quashed the results of PCS Preliminary examinations-2021 and directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to issue results afresh after giving 5% per reservation to ex-army personnel on group-B and group-C posts.

Allowing a writ petition filed by four junior commissioned officers who retired from the Army, Justice Sangeeta Chandra said the exam results, declared without giving reservation benefit to ex-armymen, stood quashed.

The petitioners had requested the court to issue direction to UPPSC to implement 5% reservation for ex-servicemen in the ongoing selection process for the Combined State Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination-2021 and the Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services Examination-2021.

The last date for online application for the PCS Prelims was March 5, 2021, which was later extended to March 17, 2021.

An amendment regarding the provision of 5% reservation for ex-servicemen were notified on March 3, 2021 in the State Gazette.

The petitioners said that despite the publication of the notification before the last date of application, the UPPSC refused to give the benefit of reservation to the ex-servicemen.

The court, in its order dated August 2, said, “After publication of Preliminary examination results afresh within one month, admit cards be issued for the Main written examination accordingly and results, thereof, be declared giving 5% reservation on Group-B and Group-C posts to ex-army personnel.”

The UPPSC had declared the results of prelims on December 1, 2021 and held the mains-2021 between March 23 and 27, 2022. Result of mains was declared on July 12.

