Home Nation

Journalist Siddique Kappan denied bail by Allahabad High Court in UAPA case

The court said travelling with co-accused who did not belong to the media fraternity as well as tainted money being used by him and his accomplices were crucial circumstances going against him.

Published: 04th August 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Siddique Kappan

Journalist Siddique Kappan (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested along with three others in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras after the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. Kappan and his associates were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The bail plea of the journalist was rejected by the single judge bench comprising Justice Krishan Pahal who had reserved the order after the arguments were concluded by accused and state counsels on August 2.

A Mathura court had rejected Kappan's bail plea after which he had approached the High Court.

Justice Pahal attributed the rejection of bail plea to a prima facie case being established by the prosecution. The judge said travelling with co-accused who did not belong to the media fraternity as well as tainted money being used by him and his accomplices were crucial circumstances going against him.

"The tainted money being used by the applicant and his colleagues cannot be ruled out," said the single-judge. The Court also rejected Kappan's claim that he was visiting Hathras to fulfil his journalistic duty by saying that it was nullified by the claims made by the prosecution in the charge sheet.

ALSO READ | India tops list of nations seeking blocking tweets by journalists, news companies: Twitter report

The prosecution's allegations were that Kappan and the co-accused were travelling to Hathras with an intention to disturb harmony in the area. It was stated that they were collecting funds to run a website full of misinformation and to incite violence.

They were charged under Sections 17 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Section 124A (sedition), Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 65, 72 and 75 of the Information Technology Act.

However, Kappan's counsel denied all allegations, stating that he was going to Hathras to discharge his duty as a professional journalist, when he was illegally detained by the UP Police in violation of his fundamental rights.

Additionally, it was stated that Kappan never used any platform to spread disharmony or further class or communal conflict. On the contrary, the prosecution argued that Kappan, a resident of Kerala, had nothing to do with Hathras incident and was there with mala fide intent. It was also submitted by the prosecution that Kappan had conducted a secret workshop with an aim to incite riots across the country by raking up issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Babri Masjid demolition.

While rejecting the bail plea, the Court said that owing to the nature of the offence, the evidence on record, and considering the complicity of the accused and the severity of the punishment, the Court found Kappan's bail application to be devoid of merit, and dismissed it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddique Kappan UAPA case Allahabad High Court Hathras case
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp