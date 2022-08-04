Home Nation

Journalists protest in Manipur over 'harrasment' of editor by NIA 

Journalists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Journalists protested in Imphal on Thursday by ceasing their work, alleging that senior editor W Shyamjai was harassed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Members of All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) and Manipur Hill Journalists Union (MHJU) staged a sit-in protest in the Keisampat area from 10 am to 4 pm.

Shyamjai, the editor-in-chief of evening daily Kangleipakki Meira, was summoned by the NIA to its office on August 2 at 10 am "over alleged involvements of two other journalists aiding the underground groups", the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) said in a statement.

Shymjai, the president of AMWJU, was kept in a small room without being interacted with till noon and was then asked "unrelated" questions regarding underground groups, it said.

The interrogation went on till 5 pm, and according to Shyamjai, he was also "intimidated" by NIA officers the next day, the statement alleged.

Protesting against the "harassment", the press organisations submitted a memorandum to Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

They urged the governor and the chief minister to ensure that journalists are not harassed any further.

