Migrant labourer killed, two injured as terrorists lob grenade in J&K's Pulwama

Terrorists had stepped up attacks on non-locals earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

Published: 04th August 2022 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A labourer from Bihar was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

The terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

He said one labourer died in the blast while two others sustained injuries.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The Injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and his son Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampor, Bihar," the spokesman said.

He said the condition of the injured persons is stable.

The labourers were manufacturing cotton bedding, police said.

Terrorists had stepped up attacks on non-locals earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

