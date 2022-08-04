Home Nation

SC adjourns Hemant Soren plea against Jharkhand High Court order

Soren has moved the apex court against an order of the high court which had accepted maintainability of PIL in connection with shell companies allegedly related to Hemant Soren and his associates.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on the plea of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state government against the Jharkhand High Court order which had accepted maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with shell companies allegedly related to Soren and his associates.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit adjourned the matter for August 12.

The Jharkhand government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court challenging the Jharkhand High Court's order.

On June 3, Jharkhand High Court held two PILs against Soren and rejected the arguments made by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi (questioning the maintainability of the two PILs filed against CM and his associates) in its 79-page judgement.

Rejecting the objections point-by-point, the High Court had said that because some of the requirements as per rule 4, 4-B and 5 of the Jharkhand High Court (Public Interest Litigation) Rules, 2010 have not been followed and the instant writ petitions cannot be held to be not maintainable.

"This Court, after considering the aforesaid aspect of the matter and taking into consideration the fact that the issue which is the subject matter of writ petition since it involves the issue of siphoning off huge public money, having the public interest at large, therefore, this Court deems it fit and proper not to throw the writ petition on that ground," stated the Jharkhand's HC order copy.

In its conclusion, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad said, "This Court, after having answered the issue, as framed by this Court, and on the basis of discussions made hereinabove, is summing up its view and is of the considered opinion that the writ petitions cannot be thrown away on the ground of maintainability."

The Jharkhand High Court had been hearing various petitions pertaining to shell companies, the mining lease of Chief Minister Soren and the MGNREGA scam. 

