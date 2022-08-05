'180 IAS, 200 IPS recruited directly every year': Minister informs Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has increased the intake of direct recruit IAS and IPS officers to 180 and 200 since 2012 and 2020, respectively, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha today. The “optimal intake” of directly recruited IAS officers was increased following recommendations of the Baswan Committee which had also suggested that any number above 180 would “compromise quality” and exceed the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Singh said. Besides, any move to induct more than 180 IAS officers would cause “distortion” in their career pyramid, especially for senior posts in the government, the Union minister said. As of January 1 this year, there are 1,472 and 864 vacancies in IAS and IPS positions in various states, Singh said, adding that to fill up these vacancies in the promotion quota, UPSC holds selection committee meetings with the state governments.