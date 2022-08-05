Home Nation

70% construction of new Parliament building completed, Lok Sabha informed

Under the CVDRP, five projects are being implemented by the Urban Affairs and Housing Department of the central government.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
NEW DELHI: Construction work on the new Parliament building, as part of the Central Vista Development and Redevelopment Plan (CVDRP), is 70% complete and will be ready by November 2022, Minister of State for Urban Affairs and Housing Kaushal Kishor informed Lok Sabha in a written response on Thursday. 

The minister also informed the House that 17% of works of Common Central Secretariat Buidling-1, 2, and 3 have been completed with a target to complete the entire works by December 2023.

Similarly, the construction work of the Vice President's enclave is 24% complete and would be ready by January 2023. But the work of the executive enclave has not yet started.

The minister also informed that the Directorate of Estates (DoE) has allotted office spaces to ministries and various departments in the general pool office accommodation certificate building. Kishor further said that the DoE has also issued NAC for 11.98 lakh sq ft in 2021-22 to various ministries and 69 departments, which have been paying a total rent of Rs 1,177, 25 crore annually for their offices.

With the completion of Central Vista projects, these amounts could be saved by the ministries and departments.

The Central Vista Redevelopment Projects are going on at the estimated budget of Rs 13,450 crore from September 2019 till a set year of completion in 2026. In this project, there is also a plan to build a building for the Special Protection Group (SPG), which ensures protection for the Prime Minister. The project had begun with the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building on December 10 in 2020.

The new Rajya Sabha hall is being built with a capacity of 384 seats while the new Lok Sabha hall will have 770 seats, with an additional capacity of up to 1134 seats for hosting joint sessions.

As per official information, the digital interface systems will be installed to ensure less consumption of power for the next 150 years.

As part of this project, the residence of the VP will be 15 acres while the PM's new office and residence will be on a site of 15 acres with 10 buildings of four-storey -each at a maximum height of 12 meters with an attached building for SPG.

