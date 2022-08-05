Akhilesh calls BJP govt’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a 'sham'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After his surprising move to back BJP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Samajwadi Party chief and leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that BJP’s Tiranga campaign was just a "sham".

He challenged the “nationalism” of Rashtirya Sewak Sangh (RSS) asking why BJP’s parent body had not hoisted a tricolour at its headquarters so far. The SP chief claimed that Tiranga Yatra was just a sham as in its disguise, the BJP could incite communal violence in the state.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reacted to Akhilesh's comment by terming SP "a divisionary political outfit practising politics of appeasement".

Akhilesh referred to the communal flare-up of Kasganj in 2018 when two communities had come to blows during a VHP’s Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day. The violence and vandalism that followed in Kasganj had claimed a life and destruction of property worth crores.

Following the Congress party line, the SP chief attacked the RSS and the BJP over the issue of hoisting the Tricolour and patriotism. “I have heard there is a headquarters where the Indian flag has been missing for decades. Can anyone tell me when has the Indian national flag was hoisted at the RSS headquarters? They are the mother party, BJP is their political outfit,” he added.

Akhilesh claimed that those who never hoisted the Indian flag at their headquarters were attempting to portray themselves as the only nationalist force in the country while those who didn’t vote for them were labelled as anti-national. “Flag hoisting has been done for ages in India. Our Tiranga campaign is different from theirs, you will see it on August 9,” said Akhilesh.

The SP chief will be starting a ‘Har Ghar Fehre Tiranga’ campaign on Kranti Diwas on August 9 at Jhauwa village in Kannauj district. It will also be providing the national flag to every villager to be hoisted from August 9 to 15 at every house.

Meanwhile, reacting to SP chief’s diatribe, UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said those who had always incited riots and violence could never respect the national flag.

“In SP rule, riots were the order of the day. On the contrary, the law and order situation under CM Yogi Adityanath has become a precedent for the entire country. Other states are following Yogi model of governance. While SP rule is known only for the politics of appeasement, the welfare work for deprived, downtrodden and minorities done under Yogi government is an example and has never been done earlier,” said Pathak.

He said that the divisionary tactic was identified with the SP. “The family which used be the strength of Samajwadi Party at one point of time is now its biggest weakness. This mentality is leading to the gradual decline of SP which is now a sinking ship,” said Pathak.

LUCKNOW: After his surprising move to back BJP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Samajwadi Party chief and leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that BJP’s Tiranga campaign was just a "sham". He challenged the “nationalism” of Rashtirya Sewak Sangh (RSS) asking why BJP’s parent body had not hoisted a tricolour at its headquarters so far. The SP chief claimed that Tiranga Yatra was just a sham as in its disguise, the BJP could incite communal violence in the state. UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reacted to Akhilesh's comment by terming SP "a divisionary political outfit practising politics of appeasement". Akhilesh referred to the communal flare-up of Kasganj in 2018 when two communities had come to blows during a VHP’s Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day. The violence and vandalism that followed in Kasganj had claimed a life and destruction of property worth crores. Following the Congress party line, the SP chief attacked the RSS and the BJP over the issue of hoisting the Tricolour and patriotism. “I have heard there is a headquarters where the Indian flag has been missing for decades. Can anyone tell me when has the Indian national flag was hoisted at the RSS headquarters? They are the mother party, BJP is their political outfit,” he added. Akhilesh claimed that those who never hoisted the Indian flag at their headquarters were attempting to portray themselves as the only nationalist force in the country while those who didn’t vote for them were labelled as anti-national. “Flag hoisting has been done for ages in India. Our Tiranga campaign is different from theirs, you will see it on August 9,” said Akhilesh. The SP chief will be starting a ‘Har Ghar Fehre Tiranga’ campaign on Kranti Diwas on August 9 at Jhauwa village in Kannauj district. It will also be providing the national flag to every villager to be hoisted from August 9 to 15 at every house. Meanwhile, reacting to SP chief’s diatribe, UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said those who had always incited riots and violence could never respect the national flag. “In SP rule, riots were the order of the day. On the contrary, the law and order situation under CM Yogi Adityanath has become a precedent for the entire country. Other states are following Yogi model of governance. While SP rule is known only for the politics of appeasement, the welfare work for deprived, downtrodden and minorities done under Yogi government is an example and has never been done earlier,” said Pathak. He said that the divisionary tactic was identified with the SP. “The family which used be the strength of Samajwadi Party at one point of time is now its biggest weakness. This mentality is leading to the gradual decline of SP which is now a sinking ship,” said Pathak.