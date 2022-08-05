Amrit Mahotsav: Centre campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, Bhupesh government runs ‘Hamar Tiranga’

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government will equally take delight in joining the nation to observe 75th-anniversary celebrations of independence, going ahead with the same spirit and hoisting the national flag at every house but with a variance in the slogan.

Chhattisgarh state has conceived its programme as ‘Hamar Tiranga’ (Our Tricolour) while the Modi-led centre is running a campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' under the aegis of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Modi government has announced 20 crore flags to be hoisted and it seeks to motivate the people to unfurl the tricolour at their residences, offices or shops from August 13-15. In fact, BJP has given responsibilities to their party leaders in all states to chalk out a plan of action to ensure the Tiranga reaches every person.

The Bhupesh Baghel government while citing the campaign ‘Hamar Tiranga’ has appealed to the people to hoist the national flag at their houses and institutions to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

On the lines of the central government’s Amrit Mahotsav, the Chhattisgarh state has declared a week-long celebration as ‘Swatantra Saptah’ (Independence Week) from August 11 to 17.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while appealing to make the ‘Hamar Tiranga’ campaign a success, has asked the people to change their social media profile image using special ‘Display Picture’ (DP) on ‘Swatantra Saptah’ after downloading it on their accounts. The Chhattisgarh directorate of public relations has issued the link to download for the purpose.

“Everyone in Chhattisgarh should ensure they become a part of the upcoming great occasion and celebration,” Baghel said.

However, as India gears-up for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the prices of all categories of the national flag have gone up by nearly 30 per cent in Chhattisgarh.

In most of the districts, the self-help groups are to be leveraged for the stitching of flags. There will be sales and distribution points created for the flags in urban areas and panchayats. The state Khadi Gramodyog Board is making over one lakh flags.

“The inflation, increase in raw material cost and the high demand owing to the upcoming campaign the prices have gone up. The transport expenses are also added by the manufacturing companies to the cost. So one will find the prices going up by over 25 per cent,” said Amar Parwani, a businessman who is engaged in the flag supply business in Raipur.

