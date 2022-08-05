Home Nation

Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land

A village panchayat in Jharkhand’s Gumla district has “banned” ploughing by a young woman in her own agricultural land and tried to impose a fine on her when she used a tractor to till the land.

Published: 05th August 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  A village panchayat in Jharkhand’s Gumla district has “banned” ploughing by a young woman in her own agricultural land and tried to impose a fine on her when she used a tractor to till the land.

The incident was reported from Dahu Toli unde Sisai block of the district. The panchayat has warned her that she and her family will be ostracized if she defies the diktat.

Local residents said ploughing by a woman is a “bad omen that can bring pandemic or drought” in the region.

Manju Oraon is pursuing her graduation in Sanskrit.

She is recognized as a progressive farmer in the region. She has tilled her 10-acre land since the Covid-induced lockdown. She bought a secondhand tractor recently from her agricultural income.

She grows vegetables.

“On Tuesday, I was asked to attend the panchayat where they questioned me about ploughing my land, an activity, they said, is supposed to be meant exclusively for men. They asked me if I was aware of the bad omen,” said Manju Oraon.

She responded by saying that she was not using oxen but a non-living machine.

“But the panchayat members were unconvinced. They ‘ordered’ that I would not plough my land anymore. If I do, then I, along with my family, will be ostracised.” They also wanted to impose a fine. “But I left the place, saying I did not agree with them,” said Manju. 

The local administration has called a meeting of the village panchayat to resolve the matter.

“I would try to convince them against their superstition. I’d also tell them that women have been ploughing their land in several parts of the country by tractors and financially supporting their families,” said Aditya Chaudhary, officer in charge of Sisai police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gender Discrimination
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp