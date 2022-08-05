Centre calls for corporate, community contributions in campaign against TB

Chandan Nandy and Kavita Bajeli Datt By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as tuberculosis, one of the biggest killers, saw a 19 per cent increase in 2021, the Centre has now planned to launch a new programme Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA) — that will encourage financial contributions from not only non-governmental organisations (NGOs) but also private sector corporates and the community.

Driven primarily by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the programme, to be formally launched on August 20, is primarily aimed at providing nutritional support to TB patients.

One of the main thrust areas of the programme will involve encouraging the adoption of TB patients so that their nutritional needs are met.

Confirming this to TNIE, National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme Deputy Director General Dr Rajendra Joshi said that the new programme would be an expansion of the Union Health Ministry’s focus on TB eradication. The central government implements the NTEP under the aegis of the National Health Mission.

“Under this initiative, community support would be ramped up. Anybody - individuals, NGOs, corporate, organisations and institutions can take care of any one geographical area be it a block or district and provide TB patients with nutrition support,” Dr Joshi said.

Interestingly enough, following the PMO’s directives, the Union Health Ministry directly communicated with the governors and not the chief ministers of the states.

Health ministry sources said that the governors’ offices would work with the respective state health departments.

Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

As India saw a 19% rise in TB cases in 2021, the Centre has decided to launch a fresh drive. To be kick-started by PMO, its salient features are:

It will encourage financial contributions from not only non-governmental organisations (NGOs) but also private sector corporates and the community.

The drive is primarily aimed at providing nutritional support to TB patients.

The drive aims to build an indicative list of nutrition that would include 3.5 kg cereals, 1.5 kg pulses, 1 lt of cooking oil, 1.5 kg of groundnut or milk powder or eggs per patient per month.

Till now 12 lakh TB patients have been identified this year.

