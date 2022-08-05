Government employees duty-bound to participate in Independence Day function: J&K administration

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed government officials to attend the Independence Day function in twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu saying all government employees are duty-bound to participate in the I-Day functions

“Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on August 15 every year. All government employees are duty-bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history of our nation,” reads a circular issued by Principal Secretary to Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

In the circular, all the officers above the rank of Under Secretaries stationed at Srinagar or Jammu were enjoined upon to attend the main function of the Independence Day at the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar or Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu respectively, as part of their official duty.

“Any absence shall be only permissible with prior permission of their immediate superior,” it stated.

All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings have also been directed to ensure that all officers working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar or Jammu, attend the function at their respective places.

The government is expecting an attendance of 15,000 people at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where the main Independence Day function would be held in the Union Territory. This where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolor.

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed government officials to attend the Independence Day function in twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu saying all government employees are duty-bound to participate in the I-Day functions “Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on August 15 every year. All government employees are duty-bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history of our nation,” reads a circular issued by Principal Secretary to Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi. In the circular, all the officers above the rank of Under Secretaries stationed at Srinagar or Jammu were enjoined upon to attend the main function of the Independence Day at the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar or Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu respectively, as part of their official duty. “Any absence shall be only permissible with prior permission of their immediate superior,” it stated. All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings have also been directed to ensure that all officers working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar or Jammu, attend the function at their respective places. The government is expecting an attendance of 15,000 people at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where the main Independence Day function would be held in the Union Territory. This where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolor.