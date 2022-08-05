'Ill-treatment' from Punjab lawmakers: More than 50 doctors resign as state faces healthcare staff shortage

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has an acute shortage of doctors in the health department. In the last four months since the AAP government came to power, more than 50 doctors have applied for the voluntary retirement scheme or have resigned due to “ill-treatment” meted to them by ministers and MLAs during raids carried out in hospitals.

On the other hand, the AAP government has said that from Aug 15, it will embark on the ‘mohalla clinics’ on the lines of Delhi and that the government is hiring doctors on a contract basis who will be paid Rs 50 per patient for 50 patients per day.

Around 2,100 doctors have applied for the job in these clinics. As many as 75 Aam Aadmi clinics will be dedicated to the people on Independence Day.

Dr Akhil Sarin, president Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, says the acute shortage of doctors and staff was due to suspension of the cadre review. “The state government undertook a cadre review in the early 1990s. That time there was a shortage of 1,000 doctors. Since then the state has not had such a review. That means the government is unaware about the doctor/staff shortage,’’ said Sarin.

“We welcome the further expansion of health care services in the form of ‘mohalla clinics.’ However, without strengthening the existing healthcare framework, we doubt whether these clinics will serve their purpose,’’ said Sarin.

Dr Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, senior vice president, PCMSA said on one hand the government claims to regularize 36,000 contractual employees and, on the other, it is hiring doctors on a contractual basis at ‘mohalla clinics.’ What they need is regular jobs.’’

Since the AAP government was formed four months back, party MLAs and ministers have been raiding hospitals, schools, police stations and government offices.

Many doctors have resigned citing “shabby treatment” given to them. More than 50 doctors have either applied for VRS, many others from clinical branches have resigned.

The PCMSA has prepared a list of such doctors. Of these, three senior medical officers (SMOs) have applied for VRS. One of the SMOs includes the sister-in-law of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who was posted as SMO and was later transferred after the visit of the Health Minister. A doctor who has applied for VRS said, “Most of us have mentioned personal reasons for quitting the job. However, the reason is stressful working condition and ill-treatment.’’

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra is busy touring the state and conducting surprise visits at government hospitals, causing face-offs. Sarin says the recent “ill-treatment’’ of doctors coupled with expectations of the people has forced doctors to resign.

Ajoy Sharma, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said there was a shortage of around 800 doctors in the department. “We will be recruiting doctors soon.’’

When asked about doctors being hired on contract basis for ‘mohalla clinics,’ he said, “We need doctors to meet the shortage. It is an incentivised scheme so that doctors could earn more and their work could be monitored.”

Sewa Kendras as ‘mohalla clinics’

Defunct Sewa Kendras across Punjab have been converted into ‘mohalla clinics.’ These kendras have been refurbished with basic interior components, including a doctor’s room and pharmacy.

During the SAD-BJP regime, over 2,100 Sewa Kendras were opened, of which only 500 are functional

