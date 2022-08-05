Home Nation

India records 70 new Covid fatalities, 20,551 new cases; active infections decline to 1,35,364

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday said.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,41,07,588, while the active cases have declined to 1,35,364, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,600 with 70 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.14 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,45,624, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 205.59 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 70 new fatalities include seven from Maharashtra, four each from Delhi and West Bengal, three each from Karnataka and Punjab, two each from Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

Additionally, 26 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala as per guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

