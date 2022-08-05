Mamata Banerjee likely to meet President Murmu, PM Modi 

By ANI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrived here a day ago on a four-day visit, is set to meet newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to sources.

Sources said that in her meeting with the Prime Minister today, she is likely to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state.

The West Bengal CM is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She did not attend the meeting last year.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, on Thursday met with her party's MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Our Chairperson @MamataOfficial held a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. The current Parliament session, the road to 2024 and various issues were discussed, with several activities and initiatives outlined for the coming days. We are always committed to serving the people," tweeted the official handle of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Mamata Banerjee's meeting holds importance ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential polls.

Notably, the election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that a meeting will be held on August 5 regarding the upcoming Vice-Presidential polls. Addressing the media persons after attending the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Joshi said, "We will be meeting again on August 5 regarding vice-presidential polls."

