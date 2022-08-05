Home Nation

National flag at Sealdah station appears torn, Railways say it could have been caused by gusty winds

India Flag

India Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The national tricolour atop Sealdah railway station in the city appeared torn in a video on Friday and the Railway officials said it could have been caused by gusty winds during rains.

The flag is being immediately replaced, they said.

PTI could not verify the authenticity of the video.

In the video, which was shown in TV news channels, a part of the tricolour atop the main station building appeared to be torn.

The video was shot by a journalist of a media house and soon went viral in the social media.

The chief public relations officer of Eastern Railways, Ekalabya Chakraborty confirmed that Railways have got the information.

"This large flag fixed on a high mast pole is perched so high that there is possibility that one part of it was torn by a gusty wind. The moment we got the news, we have begun making arrangements to replace it in the quickest possible time," Chakraborty said.

Railways takes every precaution and standard measures to ensure that the national emblem and tricolour are projected properly in railway stations.

This incident was an aberration, he added.

