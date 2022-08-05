Home Nation

Network Planning Group recommends three mega projects 

The NPG claimed these projects are extremely important as they will ensure faster rail connectivity and movements of freights in the hinterlands for inclusive developments.

Published: 05th August 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Network Planning Group constituted under PM Gatishakti National Master Plan has recommened three railway projects for execution on Thursday.

After wider deliberations and discussion over various factors with concerned ministries, the NPG claimed these projects are extremely important as they will ensure faster rail connectivity and movements of freights in the hinterlands for inclusive developments.

Sharing details, the railway official said that the project recommended are doubling of Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar rail line from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, Katihar-Mukuria and Katihar – Kumedpur doubling and the Pachora-Jamner Gauge Conversion and extension upto Bodwad.

All these rail projects are part of the railway mission to achieve the target of 3,000 million metric tonnes of freight movement as high-density networks. "The proposed doubling work of Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar will be completed at the cost of Rs 1,120 crore while the Katihar-Mukuria-Kumedpur doubling project will cost Rs 942 crore and the Pachora-Jamner gauge conversion and extension project up to Bodwad will cost Rs 955 crore," said the railway through a statement. 

All these projects have been planned with a tentative target of completion in the next five years within the initially estimated costs. The railway ministry said that the Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar is a single rail line affecting the freight movement. "Thus, it's doubling at a cost of Rs 1,120 crore is expected to improve the logistics efficiency significantly," it added.

Similarly, the doubling of Katihar-Mukuria and Katihar-Kumedpur sections will help in the movement of cargo from Kolkata Port to Virat Nagar in Rajasthan. The Pachora -Jamner project in Maharashtra will provide faster freight movement from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to Nagpur and the eastern region of the country.

The NPG comprises of head of planning divisions of the infrastructure ministries, including railways and roadways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Gatishakti National Master Plan Railways Indian Railways NGP
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp