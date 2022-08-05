Network Planning Group recommends three mega projects 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Network Planning Group constituted under PM Gatishakti National Master Plan has recommened three railway projects for execution on Thursday.

After wider deliberations and discussion over various factors with concerned ministries, the NPG claimed these projects are extremely important as they will ensure faster rail connectivity and movements of freights in the hinterlands for inclusive developments.

Sharing details, the railway official said that the project recommended are doubling of Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar rail line from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, Katihar-Mukuria and Katihar – Kumedpur doubling and the Pachora-Jamner Gauge Conversion and extension upto Bodwad.

All these rail projects are part of the railway mission to achieve the target of 3,000 million metric tonnes of freight movement as high-density networks. "The proposed doubling work of Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar will be completed at the cost of Rs 1,120 crore while the Katihar-Mukuria-Kumedpur doubling project will cost Rs 942 crore and the Pachora-Jamner gauge conversion and extension project up to Bodwad will cost Rs 955 crore," said the railway through a statement.

All these projects have been planned with a tentative target of completion in the next five years within the initially estimated costs. The railway ministry said that the Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar is a single rail line affecting the freight movement. "Thus, it's doubling at a cost of Rs 1,120 crore is expected to improve the logistics efficiency significantly," it added.

Similarly, the doubling of Katihar-Mukuria and Katihar-Kumedpur sections will help in the movement of cargo from Kolkata Port to Virat Nagar in Rajasthan. The Pachora -Jamner project in Maharashtra will provide faster freight movement from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to Nagpur and the eastern region of the country.

The NPG comprises of head of planning divisions of the infrastructure ministries, including railways and roadways.

