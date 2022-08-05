NIA arrests Chota Shakeel's Mumbai-based associate Salim Fruit in D Company case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Mohammed Salim Mohd. Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit in the case relating to activities of fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim's D Company.

"Salim Fruit is a close associate of D Company and has played an active role in extorting huge amount of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel through property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," an official said.

On February 3, the NIA had received an information that Dawood Ibrahim was raising terror funds and was working with Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Al Qaeda, and was controlling criminal activities in India through close aides.

The case was registered suo moto on February 3 this year pertaining to terrorists and criminal activities viz. smuggling, narco-terrorism, money-laundering, circulation of FICN, unauthorised possession/acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisation including LeT, JeM and al-Qaeda.

