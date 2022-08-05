Home Nation

Pune film institute student found hanging in hostel, suicide suspected

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found so far and our investigation is on," a senior inspector added.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: The decomposed body of a 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found so far.

"The student, identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla, was found hanging in his hostel room this morning. The body was in a decomposed state," Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station, said.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found so far and our investigation is on," he added.

Shukla was a student from the 2017 batch of cinematography course, a source from the institute said.

