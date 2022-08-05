RSS hits back at ‘anti-national jibe’ by Rahul over Tricolour

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A row over the national flag has erupted after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anti-national organisation for not hoisting the Tiranga at their headquarters in the last 52 years.

After meeting Khadi workers in Karnataka during his visit, Gandhi demanded an answer from the saffron outfit as to why it didn’t hoist the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur in the last 52 years.

He tweeted “one organisation always refused to adopt the Tricolour, did not hoist it at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years and always insulted it.”

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s jibe, RSS publicity in charge Sunil Ambekar told this daily that an unnecessary row has been created hoisting the national flag was not permissible before 2002 by the public.

“The 1995 Navin Jindal case first in Delhi HC and later in SC clearly shows it. Hoisting the flag on private property and pinning, or wearing it on the body was allowed after the SC judgment on 23 January, 2004,” said Ambekar.

While BJP leaders have followed this, critics have taken a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, considered the ideological mentor of the ruling party, and its senior functionaries for not doing so.

On the one hand, the country has welcomed ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and feels proud of it and on the other, there is a mindset which feels bad about this too, he said. PM Narendra Modi had given a call to people to use the national flag as their social media profile picture.

Hitting out at critics, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters, "Some people believe in creating controversies and dividing the country. They are levelling allegations against the BJP. Congress and Rahul Gandhi have also targeted the RSS. Every fibre of the RSS is full of patriotism and a sense of service to the country."

Be it during crisis like floods, earthquakes and the Covid outbreak, the RSS always strives to ensure that no one goes hungry.

It also works for children's education, he added.

On the one hand, the country has welcomed 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and feels proud of it and on the other, there is a mindset which feels bad about this too, he said.

In a swipe at the RSS, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said that it seems Modi's message did not reach the organisation.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that those behind 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign have come from an organisation which did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters for 52 years, a view shared by Ramesh too.

Under the campaign, the government has appealed to people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

Slamming the critics, RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had earlier said, "Such things should not be politicised.

The RSS has already extended its support to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programmes.

The Sangh had in July appealed for full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programmes to be organised by the government, private bodies and Sangh-related organisations.

(With PTI Inputs)

