Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders probe into commercial use of National Herald property in Bhopal

If it's found that the concerned property is being used commercially then the property will be sealed, state urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said.

Published: 05th August 2022 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has ordered a probe into the commercial use of National Herald assets in Bhopal.

"Certainly a probe will be conducted as to whether the concerned property is being used commercially or not. If it's found that the concerned property is being used commercially then the property will be sealed. Those using the property commercially will subsequently have to face strict action,," state's urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said on Thursday.

He added that action will also be initiated against all those officials who helped in changing the land use of the concerned National Herald property (building).

Importantly, the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) -- the company which earlier published the National Herald newspaper -- had properties in multiple cities, including Delhi, Patna, Mumbai, Bhopal and Indore.

The concerned property in Bhopal is located in the Press Complex in Maharana Pratap (MP) Nagar.

Earlier in the day, the MP CM had justified ED's action in the case, including the sealing of Young India's office in Delhi.

