Suspected hooch claims nine lives in Bihar's Saran district

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: At least nine people died and 28 others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district in the last two days. The survivors, 14 of them lost their eyesight, have been admitted to the government hospitals in Saran and Patna districts. The incident happened at Dhanuk Tola under Maker police station area in Saran district. Altogether 37 people had consumed country liquor after 'puja' at the village late on Wednesday night. Two of them died soon after reaching home on Wednesday night. Others also complained of vomiting, abdomen pain and losing their eyesight. They were rushed to Sadar hospital at Chhapra, where six of them were referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Two died on way to the hospital. Five more victims died at PMCH during treatment. Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena and superintendent of police Santosh Kumar visited the village and inquired about the incident. The DM later said that prime facie it appeared to be a case of suspected hooch. “A medical team and para-medical staff have been sent to the affected village to ascertain the cause of death,” he added. The family members and relatives of the victims told the police that the condition of the victims deteriorated after they returned home in drunken state late on Wednesday night. “They used to consume alcohol on earlier occasions also. But nothing of that sort happened earlier,” a relative of one of the victims said. The deceased were identified as Chandan Mahto (25), Kamal Mahto (45), Omnath Mahto (28), Chandeshwar Mahto (60), Rajnath Mahto (45), Sakaldil Mahto (50), Dhaniklal Mahto (55), Vishwanath Mahto (65) and Chandeshwar Mahto (40). Locals said that 14 people have already lost their eyesight. Those who lost their eyesight have been identified as Jailal Mahto, Bholi Mahto, Chandeshwar Mahto, Upendra Mahto, Devnath Mahto, Prem Mahto, Raj Kumar Mahto, Lakhan Mahto, Kameshwar Mahto, Ram Pukar Mahto, Guddu Kumar, Munilal Mahto, Gyanchand Mahto and Guru Mahto. They were stated to be residents of Phulwaria and Bhatha Nonia Toli under Maker police station in Saran district. A senior police officer said that one suspect has been arrested by the police in connection with the suspected hooch tragedy. The state had come under total prohibition on April 4, 2016.