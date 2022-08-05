West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, and the two leaders were believed to have discussed a host of issues.

Banerjee arrived here on a four-day visit on Thursday. She is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi. She did not attend the meeting last year.

Her party sources earlier said she would discuss multiple issues with the prime minister, including GST dues to West Bengal.

The Prime Minister's Office posted a picture of the two leaders meeting.

Mamata Banerjee's meeting holds importance ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential polls.

Notably, the election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

