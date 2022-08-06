Home Nation

Cabinet nod likely to new National Tourism Policy; 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' to be the central theme

The ministry had set the ball rolling to finalise the policy document after incorporating suggestions received from the stakeholders and government agencies.

Published: 06th August 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb (File Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The much-awaited new National Tourism Policy is at the concluding stage of processing and will soon be placed before the Union cabinet to seek final nod.

The tourism ministry officials, privy to the development, said that the ministry had set the ball rolling to finalise the policy document after incorporating suggestions received from the stakeholders and government agencies.

“The draft policy was circulated among all central ministries, state governments, union territory (UTs) administrations and industry (tourism and travel) stakeholders for seeking their comments and suggestions. The draft Policy has been updated; suggestions and feedback received from them have been incorporated. The process of seeking the nod of the cabinet is in progress,” said officials.   

The draft policy focusing on employment generation, community participation and tourism in a sustainable and responsible manner was sent to the central ministries, government departments, states, UTs and other concerned agencies in January.   

In the new policy, the ministry has proposed a slew of reforms and improvements in Visa regime efficiency and transparency in timely application processing.

It seeks to streamline and enhance visa processing through simplified procedures, shorter application forms, online application, automated and faster processing, improved customer service and capacity at consulates.

Besides various reforms in the tourism and hospitality sectors, the ministry has also proposed provisions for regular review of Visa related requirements.

“We will soon be sending the document (policy) to the Union cabinet, which is chaired by PM Narendra Modi,” said officials.

Key strategic objectives of National Tourism Policy

  • To enhance the contribution of tourism in the Indian economy by increasing visitation, stay and spend.

  • To create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in the tourism sector and ensure the supply of skilled workforce.

  • To enhance the competitiveness of the tourism sector and attract private sector investment

  • Main guiding principle of the policy is to promote sustainable, responsible and inclusive tourism

  • To ensure sustainable, responsible and inclusive development of tourism in the country

  • To preserve and enhance the cultural and natural resources of the country

  • 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' will be a central idea under the policy to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States/ UTs to promote a sustained and structured cultural connection in tourism and related areas of culture, traditions & music, cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat National Tourism Policy
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp