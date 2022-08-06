Cabinet secretary Rajib Gauba gets one-year extension in tenure

Sumit Kumar Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday extended the service of the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba for a period of one year, which is second extension on the post.

The 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre was in 2019 appointed to the country’s top bureaucratic post for two years. Gauba, former Union Home Secretary, was given one year extension in August last year.

The order stated: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Gauba as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one-year beyond August 30, 2022.”

Gauba was key architect behind the abrogation of the special status given to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and also the division into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Gauba had served as Union Home Secretary from August 2017 to August 2019 before being elevated to the post of Cabinet Secretary.

He has also represented India at the International Monetary Fund. Gauba as Union Home Secretary worked in close coordination with north east states’ heads to resolve and minimize the conflict in the region.

As Additional Secretary in MHA, he made an action plan in 2015 to tackle Left Wing Extremists and steered its implementation which has resulted in significantly shrinking the spread of Maoists’ area of influence.

