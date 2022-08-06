Gujarat, MP in Lumpy Skin Disease grip; milk production takes a hit

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The success of Gujarat in heralding India’s White Revolution will become history soon if Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) also known as Lumpy virus continued spreading in livestock of Gujarat.

Milk production in Gujarat has taken a hit of around 1,00,000 liters per day due to the outbreak of viral infection Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) among the cattle.

This account for 5 to 10 per cent of the daily milk procurement, dairy unions in Saurashtra-Kutch have reported a 15 to 20 per cent reduction in daily milk collection.

The cooperative movement by the traditional dairy farmers in the State culminated into a model with few parallels in the world, but nowadays they all are worried about milk production.

The lumpy virus hits their production very badly. LSD accounts for 5 to 10 percent of the daily procurement of 20 million liters.

The dairy unions in Saurashtra and Kutch have reported more than a 20 percent reduction in daily milk collection.

The disease has also cast its shadows in neighbouring states Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In MP, suspected cases of the viral disease have now been reported among cattle population in Ratlam district.

UP: 61 cows poisoned to death

LUCKNOW: Around 61 cows have reportedly died in a cow shelter in Santhalpur village of Hasanpur development block in Amroha, the western UP district, since Thursday. As per district authorities, the cattle died after consuming fodder that was allegedly poison-laced.

After registering an FIR against the fodder supplier, the district police have detained seven persons including the caretakers of the cow shelter for questioning.

Moreover, the district police have set up five teams to nab the three other persons associated with the cow shelter.

According to state’s animal husbandry data, Uttar Pradesh currently has 6,222 cow shelters housing 8.55 lakh homeless cattle. The state has set a target of providing shelter to at least 10 stray cows daily in each of the 75 districts.

