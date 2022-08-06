Home Nation

Humiliation from AAP minister: Punjab medical university V-C not to take back resignation 

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Renowned spinal surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur has refused to take back his resignation as vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot despite Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s request to reconsider his decision.

He had quit the post a few days back after being humiliated by Health and Medical Education Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra and forced to lie down on a ‘dirty’ hospital bed on July 29.

Highly placed sources said Mann held a one-on-one meeting with Jauramajra on Thursday and told him not to enter into public spat with officials.

Jauramajra had earlier tried to meet the CM after the issue snowballed and explain his position, but Mann did not meet him.

At a meeting with party MLAs on Wednesday, too, the CM had told them not to get involved in arguments with officials or to ‘raid’ government establishments. 

After Mann’s meeting with Jauramajra, a senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office called up Dr Raj Bahadur and requested him to take back his resignation.

The VC flatly refused and reportedly told the official that his resignation should be accepted at the earliest.

