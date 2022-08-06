Home Nation

Nitish Kumar's 'hanuman' RCP Singh quits JD-U after corruption charges

The charges of corruption were levelled by two leaders of his home district Nalanda, a charge denied by Singh.

Published: 06th August 2022 09:43 PM

Union Minister RCP Singh

Former Union Minister RCP Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Former Union minister RCP Singh resigned from primary membership of Janata Dal (United) on Saturday, only a few hours after he was charged with corruption and amassing of huge wealth.

Singh, once considered as 'hanuman' of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, hinted at forming a new party soon. He had resigned from Union Cabinet after his term of Rajya Sabha came to an end on July 7.

Describing JD-U as a 'sinking ship', Singh exhorted his supporters to accompany him. “Aap sabhi log mere saath chaliye. JD-U ab dubta hua jahaj hai (You all come with me. JD-U is now a sinking ship),” he added.

He alleged that the corruption charges were levelled against him by some party workers under a conspiracy. The charges of corruption were levelled by two leaders of his home district Nalanda, a charge denied by Singh.

According to the allegations, Singh had purchased 58 plots of land under two blocks of Nalanda district between 2013 and 2022. The plots were purchased in the name of his wife and two daughters, including an IPS officer.

Taking cognisance of the allegations, JD-U state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha issued a show cause notice to Singh asking him to reply at the earliest. Kushwaha said the allegations against Singh were serious in nature.

Former Union minister and JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha said since the matter has come into public domain, investigating agency may take suo motu cognisance of the charges levelled against Singh.

Responding to a query, Upendra Kushwaha said that the party first wanted reply of Singh on the issue. “Party phir apna kaam karegi (party will take action accordingly),” he asserted.

Singh had served as national president of JD-U before he was inducted in union cabinet and made steel minister in the Narendra Modi government. Singh's relationship with Nitish got strained after he was denied nomination for Rajya Sabha for the third term. He had joined JD-U after taking voluntary retire from IAS in 2010.

Subsequently he was appointed general secretary of JD-U. He owed political success to his proximity with Nitish during the latter's tenure as railway minister at the centre.

When Nitish became chief minister of Bihar, Singh was brought to Bihar from his home cadre Uttar Pradesh and made principal secretary to chief minister, a post he held till he opted voluntary retire from service. He was made national president of the party in January last year after Nitish Kumar relinquished the post under 'one man one post policy', which he had been holding for the past several years.

