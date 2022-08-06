Tech glitches, anxious students: CUET in eye of storm as NTA postpones test at 50 centres

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the second consecutive day, harried students and parents had a tough time when many CUET-UG centres cancelled exams due to technical glitches.

In a late-night statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said examinations scheduled for the first shift have been postponed at 20 centres, while at 30 centres the second shift exam has been similarly put off.

The NTA took the decision following reports from observers /city coordinators.

Anxious students through the day posted about their concerns on social media on day two of the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET-UG) exams.

Students in Noida were the worst affected, with the NTA cancelling the exam there. Many took to social media to share the notice NTA put up in front of the centre. The notice said, “It is regretted that due to technical/logistics reasons, the CUET (UG) exam scheduled at the centre on August 5 is postponed to August 12.”

For students and parents already stressed out due to the exam and travelling long distances to the centre, it was worse as they had to brave the rain for two hours before being turned away as the exam was cancelled at the last minute.

Some students also claimed to have received communication from the NTA late night, telling them that their exam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to "administrative and logistical reasons".

On Thursday, the exam was cancelled at a few centres across 17 states in the first shift, while the second shift exam was cancelled at all 489 centres.

Several students complained that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off.

Candidates also seemed to be in panic as the agency did not issue the admit cards for Sunday.

On the second day, the exam held in the first shift was postponed at 20 centres and in the second shift at 30 centres across the country.

"Technical issues were reported at some centres, following which reports were sought from observers and city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, a decision to postpone the exam was taken," a senior NTA official said.

The agency, however, did not announce any fresh dates for the reexamination.

Ganika, who wants to pursue BA (Hons) Sociology in Delhi University, said, "I came from Chhatarpur to the exam centre in Noida Sector 64 (about 34 km). We were made to sit on the terminals. At 12 pm, we were told that the exam will not be conducted today since there are technical issues. Yesterday, my sister came all the way from Narela to this centre (about 84 km) but had to return due to the same issue."

"This is height of mismanagement," she added.

Hemanshe Udar, another CUET candidate, shared a similar grievance.

"I left my home in Dwarka Sector 51 (44 km) at 5.30 am to reach the centre on time. But we were told after nearly three hours that the paper won't happen today and we have to return on August 12. It is extremely difficult to commute from so far," she said.

Her mother said it was difficult for parents too as many of them took leave from work to accompany their wards.

The second phase of the CUET-UG had a bad start on Thursday as technical and administrative issues forced the NTA to cancel the second shift exam across all 489 centres and postpone the first shift at some locations in 17 states.

These exams will be conducted on August 12.

The NTA has also postponed the CUET-UG in Kerala -- scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6 -- due to heavy rains, and said fresh dates will be announced later.

Though the agency had on Thursday said the same admit card will be valid for those who could not take the exam, some students claimed on Friday that they were asked to tear them off.

Roshni, who travelled from the North Campus area, said, "I have to come to the same centre tomorrow for my Section 2 exam. We have been assured that the exam will be held. But going by yesterday's and today's scenario, it looks unlikely."

Candidates whose exam is on August 7 took to social media throughout the day, tagging the NTA over admit card issues.

Apart from that, there are candidates who shared their admit cards on social media, claiming that they have been allotted cities they did not opt for.

(With PTI Inputs)

