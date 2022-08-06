Home Nation

US, Australia show interest in LCA Tejas; Malaysia shortlists 'Made-in-India' fighter jet

HAL has already responded to a Request for Information (RFI) received from Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Malaysia in February 2019 for LCA class aircraft.

Published: 06th August 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh, Tejas

LCA Tejas. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Government on Monday informed that the US and Australia are among the countries which have shown interest in India-manufactured Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. LCA Tejas has already been shortlisted by Malaysia.

Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State (Defence) on Friday informed that other than Malaysia the “Other countries which have evinced interest in LCA aircraft are: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, USA, Indonesia, and the Philippines.”

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has already responded to a Request for Information (RFI) received from Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Malaysia in February 2019 for LCA class aircraft.

“Subsequently, HAL in October, 2021 responded to Request For Proposal (RFP) issued against tender released by Royal Malaysian Air Force, Malaysia for 18 nos of Fighter Lead In Trainer – Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT – LCA) and HAL offered LCA Tejas twin-seater variant.” said MoS.

Tejas, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

In February last year, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha on Tejas, Bhatt said the HAL responded to a Request for Information (RFI) or initial tender received from Royal Malaysian Air Force in February 2019.

Subsequently, the HAL responded in October 2021 to a Request For Proposal (RFP) issued by Malaysia for 18 aircraft, adding the twin-seater variant of the Tejas was offered.

Malaysia is procuring the aircraft to replace its ageing fleet of Russian MiG-29 fighter planes.

The number of aircraft that Malaysia is looking at procuring is not immediately clear.

"Other countries which have evinced interest in LCA aircraft are Argentina, Australia, Egypt, USA, Indonesia, and the Philippines," he said.

Last month, the then Chairman and Managing Director of HAL R Madhavan said the Tejas aircraft has emerged as the top choice for Malaysia.

To a separate question on whether the government proposes to manufacture a stealth fighter jet, Bhatt said "yes" and added the "autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator" has been successfully tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Further, the desired information is sensitive in nature and its disclosure is not in the interest of national security," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

