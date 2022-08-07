Home Nation

13 years after Apna Dal founder's death, breakaway faction to demand CBI probe into his 'killing'

The Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) headed by his wife Krishna Patel alleges he was murdered.

Published: 07th August 2022 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Nearly 13 years after the death of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel, the party's breakaway faction headed by his wife on Sunday said it will hold 'dharnas' across Uttar Pradesh on August 23 demanding a CBI inquiry into his 'killing'.

Patel died in an "accident" in 2009.

In a statement, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) also said the party will hold its national convention in Varanasi on August 22 -- a day before the 'dharnas' in all its district headquarters -- and that the party will contest the upcoming urban local body elections with full strength.

The party also said it will demand the government to provide security to its chief.

At present, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) is an alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party.

Addressing party workers and office-bearers, Krishna said, "In public interest, we want to forge a strong unity among the Opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For this, efforts are being made to bring all smaller parties together."

Krishna also said her party will start a membership drive.

Following Sonelal Patel's death, Krishna took over the reins of the party, and in 2014, it contested the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP.

In October 2014, following a dispute between Krishna and her daughter Anupriya Patel, the party got split.

Anupriya, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, leads the Apna Dal (Sonelal), and the Election Commission of India recently recognised it as a state party in Uttar Pradesh.

