Home Nation

Bengal CID summons Assam businessman in Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure case

The businessman could not be reached for comment as his mobile phones were switched off.

Published: 07th August 2022 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Huge amount of cash which was found in a vehicle in which three Jharkhand Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Viksal Kongadi, were traveling, at Ranihati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: West Bengal Police has summoned Assam-based businessman Ashok Kumar Dhanuka in connection with its investigation into the Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure case.

According to sources, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal pasted a notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence here, asking him to appear before its investigators in Kolkata on Monday.

The businessman could not be reached for comment as his mobile phones were switched off.

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand - Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari - were arrested by West Bengal Police on July 31 after Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling.

The West Bengal CID took over the investigation from the Howrah Rural Police.

It is not immediately known when sleuths of the neighbouring state pasted the notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence.

However, on August 3, a four-member team of the West Bengal CID had visited the BJP-ruled Assam as part of the investigation in the cash seizure case.

The team wanted to collect CCTV footage of the Guwahati airport as it was alleged that the three Jharkhand MLAs had reached the Assam capital on July 29 and left the city the next day.

The Congress, which is a part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the Hemant Soren government by offering Rs 10 crore each and a ministerial berth to MLAs.

The party has also dragged in the name of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the alleged conspiracy, but these allegations were rubbished by the BJP, which claimed that the grand old party was trying to hide its own corruption after the cash was found.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Kumar Dhanuka Criminal Investigation Department Irfan Ansari Rajesh Kachchap Naman Bixal Kongari Congress
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp