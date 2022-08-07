CUET-UG phase II exams postponed to August 24 to 28 for affected students; new admit cards to be released 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled phase two of the CUET-UG exam for those students whose exams were postponed to August 12-14 due to technical glitches to August 24 to 28.

Announcing the new dates, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, said fresh admit cards would be released soon.

He added that phase III of the examination on August 17, 18, and 20 would be conducted per schedule.

Meanwhile, he said the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam scheduled for Sunday went off smoothly.

“Today, the CUET-UG Sunday morning session has started well in all the centres across the country. NTA has taken all possible steps to ensure the test is conducted smoothly,” said Kumar.

He said there were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process,” he added.

In a statement, Kumar said, “CUET-UG is a mammoth exercise being conducted by the National Testing Agency. The scale of the exam can be gauged by the fact that the exams are conducted spanning across 61 subjects in 13 languages across the nation. The process has been designed keeping in mind the sanctity of the exams and the interests of the students being paramount.”

However, due to technical glitches in some of the centres, the test had to be rescheduled and NTA is constantly in touch with the students through email, messaging and voice mail to keep them informed of the changes and extra care is being taken in this regard.

The CUET UG phase 2 exam, which was rocked from day one with reports of technical glitches, logistical and administrative problems, and cancellations, caused immense distress to harried students – and parents - who had to turn back after travelling long distances for the examination centres.

“More school teachers are being deployed as they have more experience of dealing with the students with empathy. Due to the efforts and corrective actions taken by NTA, we are hopeful that in the coming days, the CUET-UG will be conducted smoothly,” he added.

In a series of tweets, he said, several candidates were not able to take the exam on August 4, 5 and 6 due to technical glitches; the NTA then announced that their exams would be held between August 12 to 14.

But, considering student requests, it was decided that instead of conducting the exam on those dates, it will be conducted from August 24 to August 28.

Sharing details, Kumar said the NTA had also given an option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than August 12 to 14 in case these dates were not suitable for them.

A total of 15,811 candidates requested a date different from August 12 to 14.

He said many candidates requested not to schedule their examination between these dates as a series of festivals are falling during this period, while many candidates had requested a date, city change of the examination after August 10 onwards as the cities allotted to them in phase II (August 4 to 6) were unsuitable.

The testing agency has also created a special email id cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in to receive and address students’ queries and grievances.

As the NTA received flak from students and parents for mismanagement, a special email id has been created where students can post their grievances regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any).

The candidates are also advised to contact the NTA website http://nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

(Download admit forms from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in)

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled phase two of the CUET-UG exam for those students whose exams were postponed to August 12-14 due to technical glitches to August 24 to 28. Announcing the new dates, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, said fresh admit cards would be released soon. He added that phase III of the examination on August 17, 18, and 20 would be conducted per schedule. Meanwhile, he said the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam scheduled for Sunday went off smoothly. “Today, the CUET-UG Sunday morning session has started well in all the centres across the country. NTA has taken all possible steps to ensure the test is conducted smoothly,” said Kumar. He said there were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility. “Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process,” he added. In a statement, Kumar said, “CUET-UG is a mammoth exercise being conducted by the National Testing Agency. The scale of the exam can be gauged by the fact that the exams are conducted spanning across 61 subjects in 13 languages across the nation. The process has been designed keeping in mind the sanctity of the exams and the interests of the students being paramount.” However, due to technical glitches in some of the centres, the test had to be rescheduled and NTA is constantly in touch with the students through email, messaging and voice mail to keep them informed of the changes and extra care is being taken in this regard. The CUET UG phase 2 exam, which was rocked from day one with reports of technical glitches, logistical and administrative problems, and cancellations, caused immense distress to harried students – and parents - who had to turn back after travelling long distances for the examination centres. “More school teachers are being deployed as they have more experience of dealing with the students with empathy. Due to the efforts and corrective actions taken by NTA, we are hopeful that in the coming days, the CUET-UG will be conducted smoothly,” he added. In a series of tweets, he said, several candidates were not able to take the exam on August 4, 5 and 6 due to technical glitches; the NTA then announced that their exams would be held between August 12 to 14. But, considering student requests, it was decided that instead of conducting the exam on those dates, it will be conducted from August 24 to August 28. Sharing details, Kumar said the NTA had also given an option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than August 12 to 14 in case these dates were not suitable for them. A total of 15,811 candidates requested a date different from August 12 to 14. He said many candidates requested not to schedule their examination between these dates as a series of festivals are falling during this period, while many candidates had requested a date, city change of the examination after August 10 onwards as the cities allotted to them in phase II (August 4 to 6) were unsuitable. The testing agency has also created a special email id cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in to receive and address students’ queries and grievances. As the NTA received flak from students and parents for mismanagement, a special email id has been created where students can post their grievances regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any). The candidates are also advised to contact the NTA website http://nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. (Download admit forms from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in)