Home Nation

Maharashtra: Two madarsa teachers booked after train passengers hear students talking about beatings

Five students had run away from the facility after an alleged beating and had boarded a train to Bihar on Friday.

Published: 07th August 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By PTI

THANE: Two teachers of a madarsa in Kalwa in Thane district were booked after train passengers who overheard a conversation of some students in which they spoke of beatings approached police, an official said on Sunday.

Five students had run away from the facility after an alleged beating and had boarded a train to Bihar on Friday, he said.

"The passengers heard these children talk among themselves and called Dombivali railway police. A case was registered against two teachers on Saturday and then it was transferred it to Thane police as the madarsa is part of their jurisdiction," the official said.

The five students have been lodged in the Child Care centre in Ulhasnagar and further probe into the case was being carried out by Thane police, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp