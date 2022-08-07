Maiden test run of first RRTS train set conducted at Duhai in Ghaziabad

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has conducted the maiden test run of the RRTS train-set on its depot tracks at Duhai in Ghaziabad, the transport body said on Sunday.

The NCRTC is establishing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a rail-based, high-speed regional commuter transit system, from Delhi to Meerut via Ghaziabad.

The first RRTS train-set had arrived at Duhai depot in June from its manufacturing unit in Savli in Gujarat.

The test run was conducted at Duhai depot on Saturday evening.

"The NCRTC achieved an important milestone towards bringing in India's 1st Regional Rail on time, yesterday, RRTS trainset did a maiden test run on its depot tracks. The trainset was fed by recently charged NCRTC's 25 kV Traction system," the NCRTC said in a tweet on Sunday.

It said NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh along with senior management team was onboard the train during the test run.

"Team NCRTC is gearing up to opening Priority Section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for the public, ahead of schedule."

"During this testing, a newly commissioned LTE communication network was also successfully demonstrated. Singh congratulated directors and head of the departments for achieving this feat," the transport body said in a series of tweets.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is 82 km long and will have around 70 km elevated section and 12 km underground section.

According to NCRTC officials, the trial runs of the RRTS train will first be conducted on the priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai and is likely to start by the end of this year.

The 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025, they said.

The priority section of the Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut RRTS corridor has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

The first train set of the RRTS was handed over to the NCRTC by Alstom India as it rolled out of its manufacturing plant in Savli in Gujarat's Vadodara district on May 7 this year.

