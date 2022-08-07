Home Nation

'Masoom Sawaal' makers booked in UP as poster shows picture of Lord Krishna on sanitary pad

The FIR was registered Sunday against director Santosh Upadhyay, his company and the entire team of the Hindi film on the complaint of Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena.

Published: 07th August 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

FIR (Express Illustration)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Police have booked the director and others in the team of "Masoom Sawaal" following a complaint a poster of the movie hurts religious feelings by showing a Lord Krishna picture on a sanitary pad, officials said Sunday.

A senior police official here said the FIR was registered Sunday against director Santosh Upadhyay, his company and the entire team of the Hindi film on the complaint of Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena President Amit Rathore.

Sahibabad Circle officer Swatantra Singh said the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 295 (injuring or defiling places of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

The movie aims to create awareness about menstruation.

The complainant has alleged the film producer has used a picture of Lord Krishna on sanitary pads in a poster.

This has hurt the religious sentiments of the followers of 'Sanatana Dharma' and can flare up communal riots in Uttar Pradesh and across the country, he has alleged.

The film producer and his team tried to spread communal hatred in a very well planned way in the country, he alleged in the FIR.

Rathore told PTI Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena functionaries and workers would protest outside the two cinema halls at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad where the movie is being screened.

Police have beefed up the security at the two cinema halls.

Action would be initiated against anybody who tries to disturb peace, the circle officer said.

"Law and order would be maintained at all cost."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena Masoom Sawaal Lord Krishna
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp