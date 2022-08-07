Home Nation

MP: Six leopards enter KNP's soft enclosure meant for cheetahs; efforts on to remove them

Cheetahs went extinct in India in 1952 and the reintroduction project is now in its final stages with a few big cats set to be housed in KNP after being brought in from the southern parts of Africa.

Published: 07th August 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh forest department officials on Sunday said six leopards have entered the acclimatization "soft release enclosure" in Kuno National Park meant for cheetahs being brought in as part of an ambitious reintroduction project and efforts were on to remove them.

Cheetahs went extinct in India in 1952 and the reintroduction project is now in its final stages with a few big cats set to be housed in KNP after being brought in from the southern parts of Africa.

"We are going to release the cheetahs in the 'soft release enclosure', which is spread over an area of 5 square kilometres. However, six leopards have entered this area. While two have been evacuated from the enclosure, efforts are on to remove the remaining four," MP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) J S Chauhan told PTI on Sunday.

"Cages have been kept to catch these leopards, which are in large numbers in KNP. The cheetahs will be kept in the enclosure for two to three months before being released into the wild. We are clearing the enclosure of leopards as we want to give the cheetahs a conflict-free zone," Chauhan added.

He admitted that cheetahs may be in some kind of stress after travelling a huge distance (from Namibia and South Africa) to arrive here, though the official added that leopards and cheetahs co-exist in that continent as well.

Wildlife experts have earlier flagged these concerns and have also said the cheetahs may be fussy in the beginning due to the change in environment, all of which may make them vulnerable when compared to the leopard that knows the wild better here.

Madhya Pradesh is home to 3,421 leopards, the highest in the country, followed by 1,783 in Karnataka, as per the Union Environment Ministry's 'Status of Leopards in India 2018' report.

While India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Namibian government for the import of cheetahs, it is also in the process of inking agreements with private game reserves in South Africa and the government there for more big cats, another official said.

Most of the cheetahs have been donated, while India also plans to buy some from private game reserves at USD 3000-4000 per animal, he added.

Queried on speculation that the cheetah may reach the country by August 13, PCCF Chauhan said his department had not been informed verbally or in writing about any date of arrival.

Meanwhile, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dean and senior professor Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala reached Johannesburg in South Africa on Saturday in connection with the cheetah reintroduction project, officials said.

Twelve cheetahs, including four to five females, have been vaccinated and quarantined for a month as part of preparations to airlift them to India, they added.

"Extensive hunting of cheetahs and habitat loss led to their extinction. The last three cheetahs were kiled by the Raja of Korea in the forests that are now part of Ghasidas National Park," Ajay Dubey, founder secretary of Prayatna and wildlife expert said.

"I don't see any issue with the reintroduction of the cheetah in KNP as far as other predators are concerned. Cheetahs are coexisting with leopards, hyenas etc in Africa," he added.

The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present day Chhattisgarh, which was part of MP then, and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was conceived in 2009 and a plan to introduce the big cat by November last year in KNP, spread over 750 square kilometres in MP's Chambal region, suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

"The KNP has a good prey base for cheetahs. Experts from the WII also seconded the area. MP was home to cheetahs earlier. Moreover, it has a good translocation record as tigers were successfully reintroduced in Panna in 2009," an official asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuno National Park Cheetah
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp