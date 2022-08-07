Home Nation

New airlines Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

Starting August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi.

A plane from India's newest airline Akasa Air prepares for take off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, on August 7, 2022.

A plane from India's newest airline Akasa Air prepares for take off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Akasa Air is finally in Indian skies as the first flight took off on Sunday between the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.)

On July 22, India's newest airline Akasa Air on Friday opened ticket bookings for its first commercial flights with an initial network in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

In the inaugural phase, Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7, 2022.

Subsequently, starting August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets for all are open for sale with immediate effect.

"We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful", Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, had said.

"Akasa Air's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, had said.

In July, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness.

Bookings for flights are available via the mobile app, and its website www.akasaair.com.

