Home Nation

PM-chaired NITI governing council to discuss NEP, crop diversification; Telangana CM to skip meet

The first physical meeting of the Council after July 2019 has on its agenda crop diversification, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, and more.

Published: 07th August 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi-PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Sunday which will discuss various issues such as crop diversification, urban governance and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers.

The prime minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog.

This will be the first physical meeting of the Council after July 2019.

To be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, the agenda of the meeting includes crop diversification, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, implementation of the National Education Policy and urban governance.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday told the prime minister that he will be boycotting the meeting as a mark of protest against the present "discriminating" trend of the Centre towards the states.

In a strong-worded letter to Modi, KCR, as Rao is known, said India as a strong nation can develop only when the states develop.

Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make India a strong country, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he will raise several issues, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops at the meeting.

He said it was after three years any representative from Punjab was going to attend the NITI Aayog meeting.

Punjab was among the four states which did not attend the previous Governing Council's meeting held in February 2021.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog termed the Telangana chief minister's decision to boycott the Governing Council meeting 'unfortunate'.

READ HERE | Niti Aayog rebuts KCR’s charges on state consultations

"It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister of Telangana has chosen not to participate in the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog to be held on August 7," the Aayog said while dismissing the charges levelled by Rao.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, in the drive towards building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India, the seventh Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog will pave the way for synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between the Centre and states/Union Territories.

"The meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India for the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 Platform," the statement had said.

As part of preparations for the meeting, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June 2022.

The conference was chaired by the prime minister and attended by the chief secretaries of all states and UTs, along with senior officials of the central and state governments.

The 7th Governing Council meeting will endeavour to finalise a roadmap and outcome-oriented action plan on each of the above themes, the statement added.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held on February 20.

The chief ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana and Gujarat did not attend the last Governing Council's meeting.

The then Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also skipped the meet due to health reasons.

The council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog Prime Minister Narendra Modi National education policy
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp